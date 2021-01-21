This Australian series win is very special, says Vihari

Beating Australia in consecutive series is a great feat. This series win is even more special than the last one because of the many challenges and the hardships that we went through during the five month say in Australia.

Hyderabad: For G Hanuma Vihari, this 2-1 series in Australia was very special because of the many challenges and hardships that the team went through during their long stay Down Under. “It is wonderful to be part of the two series that India won in 2018-19 and now in this series.

Beating Australia in consecutive series is a great feat. This series win is even more special than the last one because of the many challenges and the hardships that we went through during the five month say in Australia. The home side was much stronger than last time around. Beating them in their own backyard is satisfying,’’ said Vihari to N Jagannath Das while talking to Telangana Today.

Excerpts

On missing the celebration

I was very disappointed as I had to return to India because of the injury after the Sydney Test. It is always a great fun to be part of the prize giving ceremony. However, I’m happy that I could make a contribution to the team. I would have loved to be part of the celebration.

On the injury in third Test in Sydney

I pulled my hamstring when I went for a quick single with Pujara. I had no other choice but to battle in the middle instead of returning to the pavilion as we had a couple of injuries in the dressing room with Ravindra Jadeja in a plaster. Ashwin was also not 100 per cent. My only aim was to stay as long as possible with Ashwin and try to save the match which we did in the end. Under the circumstances, it was one of the biggest wins for India. We had many players injured and bruised which don’t happen to a team too often. We were still able to fight and show determination.

On his big partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin was encouraging me a lot. We both required that. We spoke to each other and we could play for three-four hours. We had to communicate well and make sure that we motivate each other.

On Tamil and Telugu language used during their partnership

It was entertaining. Ash and I share a good rapport on the field as he speaks in a couple of languages. We understand each other pretty well. He had the experience and he is a tough customer. He showcased it on that day. If not for that partnership, it would have been a different story.

On the series

I would have loved to score a big one in one of the three Tests but after the third Test’s second innings in Sydney, I somehow felt I made it up for all the low scores.

On big completion now in the Indian team

It is good to see everyone coming and performing well. It is obviously a good sign for Indian cricket and healthy competition is always good for the team.

On Ravi Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane’s roles

They played a big role. The support staff’s contribution was also huge. Although the big names were missing, they still had high hopes on us and we repaid that in a big way. We were always positive and they always wanted us to do well. Even Ajinkya ensured that we did well. He managed the team very well with his captaincy skills.

On his and Akshath Reddy’s role in making Mohd Siraj play for Hyderabad in 2015

He had that raw talent. We knew he had the pace. He nurtured himself very well. He improved every year and led the attack in only his third Test in Gabba, showing how much he has grown through the years. After his first wicket, he never looked back and went on to become the highest wicket-taker of the series. That showed how much hard work he had put in and he never showed he was playing in his first series. He looked like a senior pro because of his excellent attitude on the field.

On his injury

I’m hoping to be fit for the last two Tests against England. I’m recuperating in NCA in Bengaluru.

