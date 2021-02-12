This ‘Bommarillu’ in Mancherial is a gastronome’s delight

In just four years, it has become a much-sought-after destination for foodies, providing a wide range of delicious food items at an affordable price

Mancherial: In Telugu, Bommarillu means a dollhouse. But this Bommarillu is a popular caterer whose mouthwatering dishes tickle the palates of gastronomes. In just four years, it has become a much-sought-after destination for foodies, providing a wide range of delicious food items at an affordable price. Here, cooks, helpers and other staffers are mostly women.

As the clock strikes noon, not only bachelors, but also employees, visitors of the town and homemakers swarm Bommarillu, a vegetarian and non-vegetarian caterer, curries centre and hotel situated at Laxmi Talkies Chowrasta in Mancherial town. They savour dishes including curries and biryani here.

“We initially started as caterers in February, 2017. The service later evolved into an outlet for curries and a hotel, considering the overwhelming response from the customers who were impressed with the outstanding taste yet homely dishes sold here. Our motto is to provide quality at reasonable rates,” Rao Ramchander Rao, founder of Bommarillu told Telangana Today.

Scope of growth

Rao, who used to be the correspondent of a private degree college in the town, said that he had ventured into the food sector sensing huge scope for growth and potentiality of the sector. He then partnered with three of his like-minded friends belonging to the district headquarters for growing the enterprise and in operating it over a while.

The MSC graduate stated that they ensure hygiene in cooking dishes by cleaning the dining hall daily twice. “We can sell the delicacies at affordable prices as they buy ingredients directly from distributors instead of retailers. For instance, we purchase cooking oil from wholesale dealers, and onions, garlic and ginger from Nagpur in Maharashtra,” he disclosed.

Significantly, the food joint is able to increase its customer base year by year as the management gives paramount importance to maintain the quality of the dishes. ”I have been consuming different curries and dishes for the last four years. The taste of the dishes is nothing short of home-made food,” V Rakesh Kumar, a private employee remarked.

Female workers

Distinctively, the eater has employed five local female chefs and five helpers for discharging various tasks. “Women are good at performing a task when compared to men. In particular, they can display extraordinary culinary skills if encouraged. One of the factors that contribute to our success is female cooks and helpers who have been working with us for four years,” Rao acknowledged.

