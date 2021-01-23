This digital lab in Kothagudem helps rural students master English

Nava Bharat Vocational Institute, a CSR initiative of Nava Bharat Ventures Limited, has established a Language Lab at the institute at Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Learning English, one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, is often a big challenge for many students in India even after they complete their graduation or post-graduation.

Perceiving both the significance of English and the challenges students face in learning the language, Nava Bharat Vocational Institute, a CSR initiative of Nava Bharat Ventures Limited, has established a Language Lab at the institute at Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

The institute procured the language learning software ‘Orell Digital Language Lab’, developed by Oréll Technosystems (India) Pvt Ltd, based in Kochi. The software was purchased at a cost of Rs 3.40 lakh to train tribal and non-tribal students in the district free of cost.

“A certain level of proficiency in English is essential for graduates to gain employment as well as to excel in their careers in these days of globalisation. Hence we decided to set up English lab here”, Nava Bharat vice president Y Srinivasa Murthy told Telangana Today.

In rural areas, for a large number of students, the medium of instruction continues to be Telugu till high school. They will switch to English at intermediate and graduation level and find it difficult to gain a command over the language. Many times, even academically strong graduates are turned down by companies because of their poor English skill, Murthy said, adding that the Digital Language Lab was aimed at imparting both oral and written skills to students and thereby improve their chances of landing jobs.

Deputy Manager (Social Development) M Srinivasa Rao said Nava Bharat Vocational Institute has been offering a four-month course in DTP and tally, accounting software for graduates and postgraduates.

There are around 60 students for whom classes are being run in two sessions — 30 students in each session in the morning and evening. Besides local instructors, instructors of Orell will also be available online to clarify the doubts of students.

Each student is provided with a computer system, equipped with webcams, headphones and speakers to attend the classes. The students are also being taught computer languages C and C++, he added.

“I finished my MCom, but felt the need to improve my English language skills and the Digital Language Lab is proving helpful,” noted K Divya, a student from Ramavaram in Kothagudem. Geeta Bhavani of Paloncha, management postgraduate, too expressed the same opinion.

