Kothagudem: NBVL gets FTCCI Excellence Award-2021

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Kothagudem: Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) has bagged FTCCI Excellence Award-2021. The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has chosen the NBVL for Jamunadevi Tibrewala Award instituted by Hyderabad based Omprakash Tibrewala Foundation for excellence in social welfare initiatives for women empowerment.

The NBVL senior vice president Nikhil Devineni, company secretary, vice president VNS Raju and vice president Y Sreenivasa Murthy received the award from IT Minister K T Rama Rao at a ceremony at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad on Monday, said a statement here on Tuesday.

Company has been striving to strengthen rural women financially by imparting vocational and skill development training to poor rural women through its Nava Bharat Women Empowerment Centre, informed Nava Bharat deputy manager M Srinivas Rao.

Livelihood training like tailoring, embroidery, sanitary napkins, jute bags and palm leaf decorative articles making, computer courses like DTP was being provided to women free of cost, he said.

So far over 3000 women were trained at the centre which was established in 2015 by NVBL as part of its CSR activities. Nava Yuga Women Cooperative Society set up by women in 2018 achieved a turnover of Rs 60 lakh so far, he added.