This flower mandatory in Ganesh festivities in Medak

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Published Date - 12:17 AM, Wed - 31 August 22

The use of Venkaiah Puvvu is a mandatory in Ganesh Puja in Medak district. The flower is called Venkaiah Puvvu in local parlance. In rural parts of most part of the north Telangana districts, this festival is also celebrated as Venkaiah Panduga which is inspired by the name of the flower.

Medak: Unlike other parts of India, the use of the Flame Lilly (Gloriosa superba), the Zimbabwe National flower, is a must in Ganesh festivities in Medak and Siddipet districts.

Since the flower is mostly found in wild, and in the agricultural fields, the villagers will search on the festival morning to find out some fresh Flame Lilly flowers. These flowers were never part of Ganesh’s festivities in south Telangana.

Apart from the Flame Lilly, the leaves of the Uttareni Plant or Prickly Chalf Flower (Achyranthes aspera) is mandatory in the Ganesh puja. Rural people will use newly harvested Maize, Vanagaya (tender tamarind) and others in the Puja.

The farmers will also respect their bulls and cattle herders in the Ganesha puja by placing clay-made idols of bulls and cattle herders in the Puja.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a woman from Gajwel, K Lakshmi said that they will use the Venkaiah Puvvu in the festivities without a miss. “I have seen my mother and grandmothers using the flowers traditionally which they told me they learned from their mothers,” she said.

In some parts of the Medak district, the villagers used to perform Ganesh puja with flowers, agricultural harvest, and clay idols without even installing Ganesh idols in their homes. They will make Pasham, a kind of sweet made in rural Telangana, and will share it among the family members after offering the Prasadam to Lord Ganesh.

The flowers, cattle idols and everything used will be immersed in local tanks on the first day or third day.