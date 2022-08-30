CM KCR extends Vinayaka Chaturthi wishes

Published Date - 04:44 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Wednesday. He wished the people to celebrate Ganesh Navaratri celebrations with joy and fervour by spreading the message of tranquility and harmony.

The Chief Minister remembered that the Hindu community worships with devotion Lord Ganesha as the head of all Shastras, lord of wisdom and knowledge and also as Vigneshwara – remover of obstacles. He said the festival of Vinayaka Chavithi teaches us the righteousness of knowledge, achieving goals, moral values, and conservation of nature.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said despite the hurdles created by other forces, the State government has been implementing welfare and development programmes, aiming for the well being of all sections of the society, with the blessing of Lord Ganesh. He prayed that people lead a happy and peaceful life, pursue their work continuously and Lord Ganesh shower blessings on all people of the country.