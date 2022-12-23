This green crusader shows the way

Kotagiri Srinivas Goud has plated over 2 lakh saplings by walking over 6,000 kilometres, etching his name in the record books.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 12:25 AM, Fri - 23 December 22

Siddipet: A lesson in his Class 6 English textbook changed the way Kotagiri Srinivas Goud looked at and thought about plants.

After listening to the ‘Plant a Tree’ lesson 37 years ago, Goud decided to plant saplings and work for the conservation of plants throughout his life. And he has dedicated his entire life to planting trees, watering them, protecting them, and sensitising people by distributing plants.

Also Read Hyderabad women turn green crusaders

Born and brought up in Chinna Gundavelly village in Siddipet mandal, Goud was in Class 6 in 1984 at ZPHS Pulluru, when his teacher Sudarshan Acharyulu underlined the importance of growing trees. That left an immense impact on the young Goud’s mind. He started by planting Eucalyptus trees in 1984 on his family property. As the trees started withering due to lack of rain and water in 1991, Goud dug a 50-foot deep well alone but could find no water. He then fetched water from long distances on his cycle to protect the plants. The well is still there in the village.

Goud, who went on to complete his MA and BEd, travelled from Siddipet to Hyderabad barefoot, covering many villages, colleges, and industries and planting a number of trees in 2016. He planted saplings at Osmania University, Nizam College, and Secunderabad College. While working as a volunteer teacher at ZPHS Burugupally in 2009, he planted saplings which, have now become full-grown trees. Goud also prepared thousands of seed balls which he spread in government lands and forest areas as well.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Goud said he had walked nearly 6,000 km in his life covering many places to plant trees and educate people.

Despite having past records of teaching in Government Degree Colleges, schools, and many other institutions, Goud is now running a nursery to eke out a livelihood. With the support of his step-brother Ganesh Kumar, Goud is running the nursery near the Government Degree College in Siddipet. Ganesh said he used to travel along with his brother on a cycle carrying plants and buckets of water. He said watering the plants by bringing water in buckets and cans tied to the cycle was the order of the day during summer for Goud.

His name found a place in the Limca Book of Records for planting 2 lakh saplings in his lifetime by walking thousands of kilometres. His name also found a place in the Amazing World Records, Wonder Book of World Records, Telugu Book of World Records, and Telangana Book of Records.