This Hyderabad market puts waste to best use

Erragadda Model Rythu Bazaar, one of Hyderabad’s busiest markets, where a biogas plant now generates gas from all the garbage and vegetable leftovers that accumulate on the market premises.

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: No garbage is waste in the literal meaning of the word, until there is absolutely no way to use it. Got doubts? Visit the Erragadda Model Rythu Bazaar, one of Hyderabad’s busiest markets, where a biogas plant now generates gas from all the garbage and vegetable leftovers that accumulate on the market premises.

For several years, this market, spread over three acres, was struggling with the stench from decaying leftover vegetables strewn across the premises, making shopping a stinky experience for consumers.

Heaps of garbage was dumped near the retail stalls in the market, causing inconvenience to customers. The absence of adequate garbage bins and a proper cleaning system, resulting in rotten vegetable waste being dumped all across the market yard, was a major challenge for authorities.

That is when the Agricultural Marketing Department hit upon the idea of recycling the trash. It was decided to set up a biogas plant to convert garbage into gas and to keep the market clean. Around six kg of biogas is produced through this process and is being used in the farmers’ canteen at the market replacing the LPG cooking gas.

Ramesh, estate officer, Erragadda Model Rythu Bazaar, said they had set up the biogas plant to keep the market free from garbage and to keep it clean. “It has the capacity of generating six kg of gas from 500 kg of vegetable waste,” he said.

Around 1,000 kg of vegetable waste accumulates in the market every day, of which 500 kg is sent to the biogas plant while the rest is collected by the GHMC and sent to other vermicompost units, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .