Harish Rao pays surprise visit to Rythu Bazaar in Siddipet

T Harish Rao paid a surprise visit to the Rythu Bazaar in Siddipet to check whether it was being maintained properly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to women farmers at Rythu Bazar in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao paid a surprise visit to the Rythu Bazaar in Siddipet to check whether it was being maintained properly.

The Minister, who went around the bazaar, also interacted with the farmers and visited all the stalls. Interacting with a woman farmer, Rao enquired whether she was getting a good remunerative price for the drumsticks she was selling. She replied that she was getting Rs.50 per kg, following which Harish Rao said he was also cultivating the same crop on five acres in his field.

The Minister, who enquired with the farmers whether they were getting all required facilities at the Rythu Bazaar, also visited the Irkode SHG women’s stall where pulses, pickles and other essentials were being sold.