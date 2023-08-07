Stage set for inauguration of biogas plant in Vemulawada

Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: The stage is set for the inauguration of a cattle dung-based biogas plant for electricity generation in Thippapur of Vemulawada temple town.

Designed to generate 24 kvw (32 kv) electricity per day by processing 2.5 tons of waste, the plant will fulfill the power needs of Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple as well as Vemulawada area hospital.

The 2.5 TPD (tons per day) capacity plant was developed on the premises of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple goshala by spending Rs.31.6 lakh of Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) funds. Cow dung from the goshala, which has 200 cows, will be utilized for the generation of power.

Tamil Nadu-based Sundaram Fab Private Limited developed the plant. Anaerobic Digestion technology will be used for degradation of biodegradable cow dung. AD is a biological process that happens naturally when bacteria break down organic matter in environments with little or no oxygen. Methane gas, carbon dioxide and wastage will be generated after the process of six stages.

The process will be started with the placing of cow dung in the pulpier of the machine. After adding water, it will be sent to a separator where grass and other waste material will be separated.

Later, the semi liquid material will be sent to the biogas digester where methane gas and carbon dioxide will be generated due to anaerobic reaction. Methane gas will be released into the generator through an outlet connection. The waste generated in the process could be utilized for agricultural purposes, according to Municipal Assistant Engineer Narmada.