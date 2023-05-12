This International Mother’s Day, let’s pledge to make our Mother Earth more liveable, sustainable

Celebrating International Mother’s Day and making it special for them with gifts and unique experiences is always a great idea.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Celebrating International Mother’s Day and making it special for them with gifts and unique experiences is always a great idea. But what about our Mother Earth? She has given us a home, all her natural resources, her scenic beauty, her five natural elements, and an entire ecosystem that helps us survive and live.

However, we have over exploited our resources and taken advantage of all that was provided to us. And now we are facing the adverse consequences of it – the biggest challenge being the climate change. Whenever it pops up as a topic in a conversation, someone ends the conversation with ‘What can I do about it?’

‘I’m a Climate Optimist’ by Aakash Ranison is the answer to all those ‘what can I do’s, covering all the aspects of day-to-day life like food, textile, transportation, tourism, beauty, home, education, business, etc., along with Industry specific expert comments.

Climate change is mostly talked about in a very technical language and is full of jargon like “Climate Emergency, Carbon Neutral, Carbon Positive, Net-Zero, Below 2°C” which is one of the biggest issues that the majority of people don’t understand the problem.

This book focuses on simplifying climate change and sustainability so that everyone can understand and take action toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. If we learn to make conscious decisions regarding our consumption habits, we surely can get closer to achieving the target agreed upon in the landmark Paris agreement.

‘I’m a Climate Optimist’ by Aakash Ranison was announced on World Earth Day (April 22) and it is currently on pre-order on major e-commerce platforms. It will be available across the country on World Environment Day, June 5.

So, this International Mother’s Day, lets make a difference.