This is how Sanjana Sanghi celebrated her 27th birthday

By ANI Published Date - 05:51 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Sanjana Sanghi celebrated her 27th birthday with her friends. Sanjana took to Instagram to share her birthday celebrations on Friday.

Sharing the glimpses from the party she wrote, “Turning 27 has been a love-filled saga courtesy my people. Love. Joy. Laughter. Smiles. Celebrations. Victories. Mistakes. Surprises. Milestones. Dreams. Adventures: here’s to the next year being all of that & more.”

She concluded, “Special mention to @wakaimumbai for going out of their way to make it so memorable.”

Sanjana can be seen donning a printed dress. She kept her hair untied. In the first video, she can be seen blowing candles. In another video, she feeds the cake to her friends. Sanjana was seen posing with her friend and actor Tara Sutaria in one of the pictures.

In some pictures, she is donning a printed green suit. The last two pictures showcased some candid shots with her friends.

Her video garnered several likes and comments, as fans wanted to send her birthday wishes. A user wrote, “Your beauty is beyond what words can tell. You are stardom.” ” Beautiful,” a fan wrote. Another fan commented, “Happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjana will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ and ‘Kadak Singh’.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film ‘Dhak Dhak’ belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Apart from Sanjana herself, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.

‘Kadak Singh’ is directed by ‘Pink’ fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi.