This is where Ankita Lokhande achieved her wellness goals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: The majority of people have begun to prioritise and recognise the value of integrated well-being over the years. Fitness through exercise is no longer the only aspect of wellness; now, it’s not limited to but also includes clean, mindful and healthy eating, related treatments, cleansing and detox sessions, and much more to make up for a holistic approach.

Right after celebrating nine months into a beautiful marriage, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor Ankita Lokhande Jain and her better half businessman Vicky Jain recently took off to a wellness destination, Atmantan Wellness Centre in Mulshi near Pune.

Known to offer the best on-residency transformation programmes, Atmantan’s world-class doctors and wellness experts ensured that the duo experienced a result-oriented, integrated wellness retreat – true to the essence of Atmantan’s name, the holistic amalgamation of atma (soul), mana (mind) and tan (body).

With an aim to revitalise the body and refresh their minds, the couple practised mindful eating and fitness activities, experienced cleanse and detox therapies, one-on-one sessions with certified doctors, and much more. They also experienced unique aqua therapy during their stay at Atmantan.

Talking about her holistic experience, Ankita said, “With busy schedules at work, we seldom give importance to self-care, but I had a life-changing experience at Atmantan. I realised that wellness breaks are not just for our physical selves but also a must to foster good mental health – Atmantan provided us with a perfect mix of result-oriented treatments, calming therapies, and wellness cuisine that helped realign our wellness goals. The fact that the property is situated amidst nature motivated us to take some time off and spend some quality time with each other.”