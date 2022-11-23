| This Old Bill Receipt From 1985 Is Once Again Doing Rounds On Social Media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: At a time when it is pretty difficult to find a good chocolate for Rs 10, this bill receipt from 1985 has taken the internet by surprise as it shows a total bill of Rs 26 for the food it served. Though the bill was posted on Facebook in 2013, it is once again doing rounds on social media.

The bill from the Haryana’s ‘Lazeez Restaurant & Hotel’ shows a plate of Shahi Paneer priced at Rs 8, while a bowl of Dal Makhani was for Rs 5, Raita for Rs 5 and Roti for just Rs 0.75 each. While the food bill was Rs 24, the service charge of Rs 2 made up for the total bill of Rs 26.

The prices of food items have triggered an array of reactions from the netizens, who have filled the comment section with price comparisons between then and now. “Gone are the Golden Day, when food was affordable, and eating enjoyable(sic),” a user wrote. “Sir, this is what is called old is gold. by the way hats of to antiques collections (sic),” another user wrote.

