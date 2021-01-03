This teacher from Karimnagar utilised Covid time to the core

Ramchandra Reddy participates in 100 online events to gain knowledge on different subjects

Karimnagar: While the schools are closed for the last ten months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this teacher has utilised the pandemic period to attend highest number of online events. Passionate in attending seminars and workshops, Kola Ramchandra Reddy participated 100 national and international online events including webinars, workshops, quizzes, pledges, online courses, innovations and social contributions programmes organised by government and private institutions.

He attended virtual events in a span of four months from September 20 to December 20 and managed to get 105 appreciation certificates. A resident of Kapuwada in Karimnagar town, Ramchandra Reddy is working as Mathematics teacher at Mustyala Upper Primary School, Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district. Working as Karimnagar Consumers’ Council district president and Karimnagar Film Society vice-president, Ramchandra Reddy nurtured the habit of attending seminars and workshops. Instead of sitting idle at home in corona pandemic, he decided to attend online events to get more knowledge on different subjects.

On September 20, he attended his first national level webinar on the subject “The Role of a Teacher in Nation Building” organised by Keshava Memorial Institute, Hyderabad. He participated in a webinar on “The Consumer Protection Act-2019” organised by NALSAR University. He also attended a quizzes on “Covid-19” organised by the World Health Organization.

He attended other online events organised by Osmania University, Gandhi Medical College, National Commission for Women, Telangana Consumers’ Organisation, NASA, Ministries of Education, Tourism, and Ayush, Ministry of Water Resource and River Development and other organisations. He got 105 appreciation certificates including webinars-38, quizzes-46, pledges-18 and workshops-3.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ramchandra Reddy said he has a habit to attend seminars and workshops and participated in 14 district and State level seminars. As the president of Karimnagar Consumers’ Council, he would also conduct consumer awareness programmes. So, he has decided to attend online events instead of sitting idle at home during the pandemic period and began registrations to take part in webinars, workshops and quizzes virtually. He enjoyed it a lot by participating in different online events.

