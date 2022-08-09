This video of Roger Federer surprising his young fan will melt your heart

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

File Photo

In the 2017 US Open, a young tennis fan Izyan Ahmad nicknamed ‘Zizou’ asked the God of Tennis, Roger Federer to play on for a few more years so he could play opposite him in a professional match one day. To this, the Swiss player responded with a ‘pinky promise. Today, the same boy is 11 years old and one of the top players on the junior circuit.

Fulfilling his promise, Federer along with Italian food company Barilla, created the perfect surprise for Zizou, all of which is encapsulated in an ad video.

The video begins with him walking in with his coach when the waiter recognises him by name and requests him to take a seat. Soon a woman who is supposedly the boss comes to take a selfie with Zizou and claims that she is his biggest fan and shows her t-shirt which has his picture printed on it.

Later, he is taken onto the tennis court where a group of young fans who are holding placards in his support scream out his name out loud. All the while, the young player is utterly surprised at this VIP treatment.

Once on the court, his idol the 20-time Grand Slam champion himself came out of hiding to keep his promise. At this instance, Zizou breaks down and thanks Federer and they proceed to play the much-awaited game of his life.

The video was released on Federer’s 41st birthday and received appreciation for the player’s gesture.

