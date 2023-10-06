‘Threat of cybercrime increasing despite technological advancements’

The Kerala Governor was speaking at the inauguration of the 16th edition of c0c0n, an international cyber conference held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kochi

By ANI Published Date - 11:32 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

The Kerala Governor was speaking at the inauguration of the 16th edition of c0c0n, an international cyber conference held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kochi

Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday emphasized the need to address the increasing threat of cybercrime despite technological advancements.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of the 16th edition of c0c0n, an international cyber conference held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kochi.

He highlighted the rapid development of digital technologies and their growing use and misuse beyond geographical boundaries. Khan stressed the importance of international cooperation to combat cybercrime effectively.

“Even though we are making revolutions in the technological field, the threat of cyber crime is also spreading. It is necessary to update the changes in the cyber field very quickly and move forward,” he said.

Khan also emphasized the need for countries to enhance their technological capabilities, especially in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning, to stay competitive in the global landscape.

The Kerala Governor said that digital technologies are developing at a fast pace and its use and misuse is increasing day by day beyond geographical boundaries. “Co-operation is necessary at the international level in this regard,” Khan said.

He also expressed his happiness at getting the support of experts from the fields of information security, data privacy and cyber forensics through c0c0n.

“Cyber groups are equipped to protect and defend information and communication technology assets of the defense forces and prevent any attempt at cyber warfare. Everyone should be at that level, with the advent of artificial intelligence, machine learning etc. Whoever becomes strong in machine intelligence will rule the world. So we need to become strong in technology,” said the Governor.

“While digital technologies are marveled at by adults, to children born in the digital age, they are like toys, and children as young as three can see their parents getting used to gadgets before they can even learn the alphabet,” he added.

The state Governor also said that electronic and digital devices have rewritten the definition of entertainment, play and education.

Also Read Cybercrime thrives during pandemic: Verizon