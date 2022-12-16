Three bullocks killed, migrant workers injured in road accident in Sangareddy

While three bulls died on the spot, three persons received critical injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a family of migrant workers met with an accident when an unidentified vehicle hit their bullock cart on NH-161 at Chowtakur village on Friday morning. While their bulls died on the spot, three persons received critical injuries.

Police said Sangya Nayak of Medak district was heading to Sangareddy to work in sugarcane fields. Sangya Nayak, his wife, and his son sustained injuries while the bullocks died as a speeding vehicle going in the same direction hit them. They were rushed to Government Hospital.