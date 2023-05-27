NIT Warangal launches Swachh Bharat campaign

NITW Director, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi launched the campaign and said he was trying to transform the campus into one of the cleanest educational institutes in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Swachh Bharat programme at NITW on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: In a bid to foster a clean and eco-friendly environment, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, kick-started its Swachh Bharat campaign here on Saturday with a cleaning drive that saw the active participation of faculty, staff, and students. Institute Director, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi launched the campaign and said he was trying to transform the campus into one of the cleanest educational institutes in the country.

Prof Subudhi stressed the importance of maintaining a clean campus for the well-being of the entire NIT Warangal community. He announced that regular cleaning drives would be organized on the last Saturday of every month, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, urging everyone to actively participate in the initiative.

As part of the inaugural cleaning drive, volunteers were divided into teams and assigned different areas, including the New Academic Building, Food Street, and Institute Food Courts. About 650 faculty and staff members joined the effort. Prof IAK Reddy, Chairperson of the Campus Development Committee, along with members of the committee coordinated the event.

