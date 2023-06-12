| Nit Warangal Collaborates With Cmti To Launch M Tech In Additive Manufacturing

NIT Warangal collaborates with CMTI to launch M.Tech in Additive Manufacturing

Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi announced the commencement of a pioneering M.Tech programme in Additive Manufacturing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hanamkonda: NIT Warangal Director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi announced the commencement of a pioneering M.Tech programme in Additive Manufacturing.

This initiative, in collaboration with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) based in Bangalore, marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in India.

A one-week high-end research training programme- “Karyashala” on “Material Science in Additive Manufacturing” was inaugurated here at the NIT Warangal campus. The Department of Mechanical Engineering, which has received sponsorship from DST-SERB under the Accelerated Vigyan Project, is organising the workshop.

Chief Scientist and Head of CSIR-CGCRI, Kolkata, Dr Vamsi Krishna Balla, emphasized the numerous applications of additive manufacturing.

He highlighted the immense benefits that the training programme will provide to the participants. A total of 25 faculty members and researchers from various research organizations are participating in the programme.