Three-day online workshop for teachers at MANUU

During the inaugural ceremony, Prof SM Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, emphasised that the overall development of the society depends on quality education

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: A three-day online workshop on Reflective Practices for Teachers being organised by the Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was inaugurated.

During the inaugural ceremony, Prof SM Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, emphasised that the overall development of the society depends on quality education. He mentioned that efficient teachers play an important role in raising awareness among the students and it is the responsibility of teachers to ensure quality education.

Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c said that teachers can increase their self-confidence by improving teaching practices and also can bring maturity in learning capability of the students while using their abilities. In the first technical session, Prof Sajid Jamal, Aligarh Muslim University, gave introduction of reflective practices and answered the questions of the participants.

Meanwhile, 27 students who passed out from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, School of Technology, MANUU have qualified in Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2019) in Computer Science subject conducted by Bihar School Examination Board, Patna held in September 2020.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .