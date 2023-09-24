| Three Day Workshop Held For Life Science Teachers At Osmania University

A prominent motivational speaker and cine actor KV Pradeep spoke on how present day students, who were ‘screenagers’ need to be moulded in a balanced way by adapting to their likes and preferences by teachers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A three-day workshop on research-based pedagogical tools for life science teachers concluded at CFRD, Osmania University, here on Saturday.

OU Department of Psychology Board of Studies Chairperson P Swathi spoke on the importance of emotional intelligence and empathy in teaching strategies, which would help a student to evolve into a better learner.

Speaking at valedictory event, NIN Scientist K Rajender Rao outlined the importance of such pedagogical workshops for teachers.

OUCS principal Prof. B Veeraiah explained the importance of dedication among teachers in research based teaching, which can immensely motivate students in choosing science as a career.

CFRD director Prof. Sandeepta Burgula presented proceedings of the workshop, which included several classroom activities, role play games, practical model-based learning methods, futuristic augmented reality-based learning tools, motivational lectures and a session on psychological aspects of teaching-learning.