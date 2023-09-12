Three engineering students killed in accident in Siddipet

Three engineering students died, while eight others were injured seriously after an SUV crashed into a stationary lorry in Chinna Koduru mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Siddipet: Three engineering students died, while eight others were injured seriously after an SUV crashed into a stationary lorry at Anantha Sagar village in Chinna Koduru mandal on Tuesday afternoon.

All the victims were students of Induru Engineering College, Siddipet. They were returning to Siddipet after writing an examination. Three of the 11 students traveling in the SUV died on the spot while the rest sustained serious injuries. The victims were identified as Nithin, Greesha and Namratha.

More details are awaited.