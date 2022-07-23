Three gates of Srisailam Dam opened

Hyderabad: The irrigation department officials opened three gates of Srisailam Dam up to 10 feet height and releasing water downstream.

Before opening the two gates, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu performed pooja to Goddess Gangamma. As many as 50,000 cusecs of water released from Srisailam Dam would reach Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Nalgonda district.

The Minister and officials opened gate number five, six and seven to release water. The Dam is presently receiving over 93,000 cusecs of inflows from Priyadarshini Jurala project and Sunkesula reservoir.

As against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 885 ft, the water levels in Srisailam Dam reached over 882.50 ft.

Villagers from the dam and devotees heading towards Srisailam temple stopped on the ghat road and viewed the water gushing out of the dam.

Officials cautioned the villagers residing near the dam not to visit the downstream areas.

