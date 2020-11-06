Three held for rape and murder of woman in Hyderabad

Police said they had gone to Ameerpet to attend a meeting convened by a real-estate company in a car on November 3

Hyderabad: Barely a day after a woman was raped and murdered in an agricultural land in Kollur village under Miyapur police station limits, the Cyberabad police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of rape and murder.

The arrested persons were Vadthya Madhu Naik, 24, a private security guard, Sindam Anandam alias Nandu Yadav, 27, a farmer and Talluri Kutumba Reddy, 28, a private employee, all residents of Kollur village in RC Puram.

Police said they had gone to Ameerpet to attend a meeting convened by a real-estate company in a car on November 3. On the way back, they consumed liquor and had dinner in a hotel in Ameerpet. Nandu then expressed his desire to meet a woman for sex, following which Madhu Naik called the victim on phone and asked her to meet him at Miyapur around 11 pm.

On seeing three persons, the woman got frightened and refused to go with them, but they allegedly abducted her in the car belonging to Reddy and took her to a tin shed in an agriculture land in Kollur and raped her. Police said during the rape, the woman suffered an injury on the back of her head, due to which she died on the spot, after which the three men fled the spot.

The incident came to light on October 4 when Vadthya Ramsingh, a councillor from Bhojya Tanda in Kollur, alleged that Madhu Naik along with Nandu and Reddy had raped a woman and killed her. The victim’s relatives, who had earlier lodged a missing complaint, reached the spot and identified the victim.

The police arrested the suspects at the toll gate towards the Mumbai highway in Kollur, when they were reportedly trying to escape, and produced them before court in Sangareddy. Three mobile phones and the car used for committing the crime were seized from them.

