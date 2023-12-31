Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed in Hyderabad

The police seized 15 grams of heroin from them

December 31, 2023

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) caught three inter-state drug peddlers at Meerpet here on Sunday. The police seized 15 grams of heroin from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Umesh Tiwari (35), Suresh Dewasi (26) and Ravla Ram (22), all natives of Rajasthan and working at different places in the city.

Umesh and Suresh were bringing the drugs from a person in Rajasthan and selling it in the city to customers, said Rachakonda SOT officials. The trio along with the drug and other seized material were handed over to Meerpet police station for further action.