Three ‘investigative’ shows that you should watch if you liked ‘Scoop’

Produced by Matchbox Shots, ‘Scoop’ has been receiving rave reviews and trending all over social media since its release on June 2.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’, and helmed by the director of ‘Scam 1992’, Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop’ is the story of a journalist who gets entangled in the murky side of politics and police-mafia nexus, and is forced to encounter the dark side of journalism. Viewers are terming the series a strong, well-researched story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Produced by Matchbox Shots, 'Scoop' has been receiving rave reviews and trending all over social media since its release on June 2. Celebrating the exceptional storytelling of 'Scoop', here's a list of similar shows from the same genre that you can watch:

Trial by fire

This series is based on a real-life tragedy that turns into a fight between a corrupt system and a common man. Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande star in the Netflix series spanning seven episodes that is based on Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s ‘Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy’.

Inventing Anna

Documentaries about scams and scammers are the new normal but this Netflix adaptation has raised the bars once again. It’s based on journalist Vivian Kent’s investigation of the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. ‘Inventing Anna’ makes an in-depth dive into the workings of a fake German heiress.

The Tinder Swindler

The documentary film focuses on the Israeli man, Shimon Hayut, who poses as the heir to Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev. Using the dating app Tinder, he lures several women and tricks them into lending him money. Just like Anna Sorokin/Delvey in ‘Inventing Anna’, Shimon Leviev sweeps gullible women off their feet with expensive gifts, private jet trips, and luxurious gifts. Directed by Felicity Morris and streaming on Netflix, the docu-film deep-dives into this Ponzi scheme of sorts.

— Hannah Judith