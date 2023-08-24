Three killed in road accident in J-K’s Udhampur

By IANS Updated On - 12:16 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Representational Image

Jammu: Three persons were killed and one injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district.

Officials said that three persons died and another was injured after a dumper truck skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Dudu area of the district.

“Three persons died on the spot in this accident while one is injured and still trapped under the truck. ‘Rescue is going on to save the trapped person,’ officials said.