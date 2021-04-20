Three killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

Sources said the victims, all residents of Nandigama were returning from work, when a car, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit them at Chalivendraguda village

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Three women, suspected to be construction workers, were killed in an accident at Nandigama in Shadnagar on Tuesday night. Sources said the victims, all residents of Nandigama were returning from work, when a car, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit them at Chalivendraguda village. All three women died on the spot. The Nandigama police reached the spot and have taken up the investigation. Efforts are on to trace the driver of the car, who abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .