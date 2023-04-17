Three killed in separate incidents in Khammam

Three persons died in separate road accidents in the district on Monday
Khammam: Three persons died in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.
In an accident at Sathupalli town a lorry driver Jainuluddin (53) of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another lorry.
In another incident at Tallamada village of Sathupalli mandal a mini-truck driver A Naresh (35) of Jagtial district died on the spot as the vehicle hit a road side tree.
A bike rider, Raju (45) of Kalakota village of Bonakal mandal was killed when a speeding lorry hit the bike on which he was travelling at Siripuram village of Madhira mandal.