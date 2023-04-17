| Three Killed In Separate Incidents In Khammam 2

Three killed in separate incidents in Khammam

Three persons died in separate road accidents in the district on Monday

17 April 23

Khammam: Three persons died in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.

In an accident at Sathupalli town a lorry driver Jainuluddin (53) of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another lorry.

In another incident at Tallamada village of Sathupalli mandal a mini-truck driver A Naresh (35) of Jagtial district died on the spot as the vehicle hit a road side tree.

A bike rider, Raju (45) of Kalakota village of Bonakal mandal was killed when a speeding lorry hit the bike on which he was travelling at Siripuram village of Madhira mandal.