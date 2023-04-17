Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar hands over pattas to 2BHK beneficiaries

Double bedroom houses being built by the Telangana government have become a symbol of self-esteem for the poor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over pattas to double bedroom houses beneficiaries at Tekulapally in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Double bedroom houses being built by the Telangana government have become a symbol of self-esteem for the poor, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister handed over pattas to as many as 263 beneficiaries at Tekulapally KCR Towers here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that in the first phase pattas were given to around 1000 beneficiaries.

Ajay Kumar said that 1250 double bedroom houses were built on 11 acres of land as a gated community spending Rs 6 lakh on each house. All kinds of facilities like electricity, internal roads, drinking water and drains have been provided along with a Primary Health Centre and Anganwadi Centre.

In Khammam constituency more than 2000 double bedroom houses have been constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crores. Another 400 houses were under construction in YSR Nagar, Mallemadugu and Allipur. The construction of houses was inspected more than 40 times and Rs 4 crore was spent on laying roads.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated CC roads and side drains which were built with Rs 20 lakh. All the roads in Khammam city have been converted into CC roads as required. Till now 173 roads have been constructed under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits with Rs.12 crore SUDA funds, he said.

Steps would be taken to construct more roads and drains wherever necessary within the corporation limits as per the needs of the public. Special attention has been given to the construction of side drains, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister inaugurated an eye screening camp at Shanti Nagar municipal community hall as part of the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme being implemented by the State government. Due to the changed lifestyle, work pressures and due to lack of awareness people were suffering from vision loss.

The government has launched Kanti Velugu so that no person should suffer from eye problems; Ajay Kumar said recalling that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lauded the programme and planned to start such a programme in Delhi.

In the first phase of Kanti Velugu, 1.50 crore people were screened and eye glasses were distributed to 50 lakh people, the minister said while appealing to the public to take advantage of Kanti Velugu camps.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC chairperson D Swetha and others were present.