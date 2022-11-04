Warangal police bust gang involved in scam of fake claims, arrest two

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Two members arrested, five including assistant labour officer at large

Warangal: In a joint operation, Task Force teams along with Narsampet and Nekkonda police busted a gang involved in a scam of fake claims in the labour department and arrested two persons here on Friday, said Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi.

The arrested were Rapaka Veerabhadraswamy (47) of Nekkonda village, and Parsha Ravi (39) of Chennaraopet village, and the accused at large are: Lavudya Narshimha, Chandu, Lavudya Puliya, Chindam Ashok and Mohammad Ali, an Assistant Labour Officer (ALO). “The police have seized copies of 10 claim applications, a CPU, monitor, one smart phone, and Rs 5,000 in cash from the arrested,” Joshi said and added that they had swindled Rs 18.70 lakh in the name of nine labourers by producing fake certificates with the help of ALO Md Ali.

“During interrogation, they disclosed that they had taken advantage of 10 different schemes offered to the labourers by the State government through the ‘Telanagana building and other construction workers welfare board’. They collected photos, aadhar cards, ration cards, bank pass books of the labourers offering a small amount and claimed huge amounts of money from the board through fake certificates,” the CP said. “The ALO helped them by endorsing the applications without proper verification at the ground level,” he said.

The CP has appreciated Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, ACP (Task Force) Dr M Jitender Reddy, Inspectors V Naresh Kumar, N Venkateshwarlu, SIU Lavan Kumar, and the officials of Narsampet and Nekkonda police for arresting gang members.