Three killed, three injured in road accidents in Telangana

Published: Updated On - 10:16 AM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hanamkonda/Jangaon: Three people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents on Friday night.

In the first incident, two people- Chukka Ajay (24), driver, and Annam Nagarjuna Reddy- died on the spot when the car they were travelling in had an head-on collision with a lorry on the outskirts of Shanigaram village of Kamalapur mandal in Hanamkonda district around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Three others- Chukka Ashok, Ujjakula Vijayender and Tanduri Praveen Kumar- sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment. The victims belong to Gopalapuram and Gunturpalli villages.

Meanwhile, Tatipamula Mallesh (60) of Kallem village of Jangaon district died after the lorry which he was driving fell into the water at a culvert near Manjira Dhaba at Palakurthy on Mondrai road on Friday night.

Palakurthy SI Talla Srikanth and constable Goli Somi Reddy retrieved the body from the submerged behicle and shifted it to the Jangaon area government hospital for autopsy.