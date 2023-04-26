Three killed, two injured in lightning strikes in Maharashtra

A total of 312 houses and cottages in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra were partially damaged due to wind storms, hail, and unseasonal rain

Chandrapur: At least three persons were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra over the last three days while unseasonal rains damaged crops in 312 hectares, officials said on Wednesday.

In the latest incident on Tuesday, a man was killed in Majri area of Western Coalfields when he was struck by a bolt from the sky. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral.

According to the district administration, 65 livestock were killed due to lightning strikes and five livestock were injured. A total of 312 houses and cottages in the district were partially damaged due to wind storms, hail, and unseasonal rain.

