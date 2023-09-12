Three nabbed for Rs 4 lakh broad daylight robbery in Hauz Khas

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a gas company manager of more than Rs 4 lakh in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Tuesday.

By PTI Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

The accused have been identified as Paras, 22, a resident of Jahangirpuri, and Karan, 23, and Arjun, 22, both residents of Mangolpuri, they said.

Paras was previously found involved in six criminal cases, Karan in one, and Arjun in several cases of armed robberies as a juvenile, police said.

The incident happened on September 4 around 2 PM in the posh south Delhi area.

The complainant in his complaint said he was going to deposit Rs 4,22,900 he had collected to a bank on his motorcycle. When he was taking a U-turn at Aurobindo Marg, he was accosted by three unknown people on a motorcycle, who snatched his bag at gunpoint and fled.

During the investigation, police visited the spot and analysed the CCTV footage of the area. It was revealed that five people were involved in the robbery, police said.

After analysing over 350 CCTV mounted along the 35-kilometre route, police concluded their search with accused entering the Gulabi Bagh area.

Police raided the area and nabbed three people. They recovered Rs 1,61,000 of the looted cash and seized two motorcycles, a senior police officer said.

Interrogation revealed that Paras was wanted in an armed robbery case of Rs 8.80 lakh at Jahangirpuri Police Station. Efforts are being made to arrest his other accomplices, they added.