Three-phase power supply to tribal hamlets across Telangana

10:05 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: The State Forest department is expediting measures to accord permissions to facilitate three-phase power supply to tribal hamlets across the State.

The State Government had identified 3,146 tribal hamlets in different areas for supply of three phase power at an estimated cost of Rs.250 crore. Of these, 232 habitations were yet to be extended three-phase power supply.

To this effect, the State forest department held a video conference with officials from other departments in the districts to discuss the pending issues and address them at the earliest.

Among the 232 habitations, about 50 were located beyond reserve forest area limits. The Committee set up under the leadership of respective District Collectors could take up works in such habitations.

The balance 182 habitations, which are in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancheriyal, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool districts, need three-phase power supply connectivity.

To this, PCCF RM Dobriyal directed the forest officials to expedite the measures for issuing permissions and facilitate in completion of the power supply works at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the 1990 batch IFS officers of Telangana cadre, Mohan Chandra Pargain and Elusing Meru have been promoted as Principal Chief Conservators of Forests.

Mohan Chandra Pargain is retained as PCCF (Development), Hyderabad and Elusing Meru is retained as Director as Vigilance and Enforcement department. Orders to this effect were issued by the State Government here on Tuesday.

