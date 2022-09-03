Three students arrested for burglary in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:08 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(Representational Image) The police recovered 36 tolas of gold, nine wrist watches, a digital camera, a motorcycle, 405 US dollars and a mobile phone from them.

Hyderabad: Three students from Saidabad, who were allegedly involved in a burglary, were arrested by the Rachakonda Police on Saturday. The police recovered 36 tolas of gold, nine wrist watches, a digital camera, a motorcycle, 405 US dollars and a mobile phone from them.

The arrested persons were Hamdan Ashfaq (19), Mohammed Aiyaz Khan (19) and Yaser Sulieman (19), all residents of Kurmaguda in Saidabad.

Also Read Notorious burglar held with Rs.33 lakh by Rachakonda police

According to the police, Yaser hatched a plan for a theft at his uncle’s house in Meerpet police station limits when he would be attending a birthday celebration at Yaser’s house at Kurmaguda.

“Yaser instigated Ashfaq and Aiyaz to help him so that they could share the money between them and go to Goa. Ashfaq and Aiyaz agreed to it,” LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh said.

On Wednesday night, Ashfaq and Aiyaz went to Yaser’s uncle house and broke in through the window. They stole ornaments and other valuables before escaping. The family, finding the house burgled when they returned, approached the Meerpet police, who with the help of surveillance camera footage, identified and nabbed the suspects. On interrogation, they admitted to the crime and handed over the property.

All the three were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.