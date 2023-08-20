Three students of TSWR-CoE Bellampalli crack constable jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Mancherial: Three students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)– Bellampalli have secured jobs as constables with different national paramilitary agencies by excelling in an examination and physical efficiency tests held by the Staff Selection Commission which declared results on Sunday.

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli Principal Inala Saidulu said Chunchu Karthikeya was selected as constable of Border Security Force (BSF), while Godishela Anil qualified to be a constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bujadi Narender got the job of constable with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Karthikeya is a resident of Hanumanbasti in Bellampalli, while Anil hails from Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal and Narender is from Amargonda in Dahegaon mandal.

Saidulu said the youngsters prepared for appearing in a computer based examination on their own and shined in physical efficiency tests as well. He said students of the centre were not only faring well in Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, but also achieving employment opportunities. He congratulated them by offering sweets.

The three students were also congratulated by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Dr Navin Nicholas, joint secretary Sakru Naik, Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani over phone.

Two students of the centre, Dhanush Reddy and Bairam Rajkumar, earlier earned jobs as constables.