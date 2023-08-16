CISF constable, seven others arrested for murdering woman in Mancherial

Police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder case of a woman in Mancherial on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Mancherial: A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and seven others persons were arrested on charges of murdering his wife by giving a supari of Rs.9 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan said the accused were CISF constable Syed Ziya-Ul-Haq, Chandragiri Sai Kumar, a two-wheeler mechanic, Darangula Raj Kumar, and his brother Shiva, both tractor drivers, Pallikonda Anil Kumar, a carpenter, Vemula Sai, a mason, Amer Gouri, an earthmover operator and Pallikonda Shivakrishna, a painter.

Anil and Shiva were from Godavarikhani, while the others were residents of different parts of Mancherial town. Mancharla Raviteja, another accused, was still at large. The accused were detained while moving suspiciously on the outskirts of the town.

Batthini Sharanya, 31-year old receptionist at a private hospital and wife of Haq, hailing from Gopalawada of the district centre was hacked and bludgeoned to death on August 10.

On being interrogated, Haq confessed to eliminating his wife by hiring contract killer Sai Kumar and others for refusing to divorce him. He revealed that he hatched a plan to murder Sharanya when he came on leave in June. He admitted to paying Rs 1.5 lakh as advance and Rs.50,000 as commission to Sai Kumar.

Darangula Raju and Shiva confessed to have murdered Sharanya by waylaying her at a spot near the railway station after making three unsuccessful attempts. They fled the spot on a two-wheeler after the offence. Though they tried to hide in Chennai, they returned to Telangana as they were not familiar with Tamil.

The duo said that they went to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to evade arrests. They used social networking sites to stay in touch with their friends.

Sharanya and Haq had a love marriage in 2013 and had a nine-year old daughter. Differences cropped up between the couple when Haq started moving closely with his colleague while working in Hyderabad. A domestic violence case was earlier registered against Haq.