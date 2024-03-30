Khammam: CISF DIG meets CP Sunil Dutt

Discussions also took place on the precautions to be taken before and during the elections in the border areas under Khammam commissionerate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 07:15 PM

Khammam: In view of the upcoming Parliament elections the Khammam CP and the top officers of the central forces met here on Saturday and discussed the election arrangements and law and order situation.

CISF South Zone-II Deputy Inspector General M Nandan and Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt discussed the measures to be taken and the strategy to be followed during the elections.

In order to control the smuggling of alcohol, cash and drugs inspections were being conducted at the check posts established along the border routes.

The police of AP and Telangana States were coordinating with each other sharing information for conducting elections in a peaceful manner.

Three companies of central forces have already reached the district and the number of forces would increase in the coming days. Directions were given to officials track those who were booked during the previous election and focus on their movements, the CP said.

CISF Assistant Commandant Manoj Kumar Maurya and Deputy Commandant Malkit Singh participated in the meeting.