Three Telangana girls listed for NCA U-19 Camp

Three girls from the State have been selected by the all India national selection committee for the Under-19 girls camp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Three girls from the State – Parvathi, Ishita Koduri and K Drithi – have been selected by the all India national selection committee for under-19 players, for the Under-19 girls camp.

The Under-19 girls camp will be conducted from April 17 to May 11 under the aegis of NCA, BCCI. The selected players have to report at the respective venues on April 16. While K Drithi has to report at the venue in Sultanpur, P Parvathi has to report at Ranchi and Ishitha at Vizianagaram.

Parvathi hails from Wanaparthy while Drithi and Ishita are from Hyderabad. All the three players have played for Hyderabad in the under-19 category. Ishita also played under-19 challengers last year.

Isitha and Drithi are being trained by V Chamundeswaranath at the Ramanaidu Cricket Academy in Hyderabad.

Also Read BCCI plans massive upgrade of venues ahead of World Cup