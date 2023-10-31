| Thrifting Culture Arrives In Hyderabad Thrifting Community On Whatsapp By Vyshnavi Gudivada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Thrifting involves buying pre-owned items, often at a fraction of their original cost. The movement is driven by eco-awareness, frugality, and a dash of nostalgia.

It encompasses a growing desire to reduce waste, support sustainability, and embrace the charm of second-hand treasures. Inspired by minimalism and decluttering, Vyshnavi Gudivada, a psychology student and an entrepreneur, started a women-only thrifting community on WhatsApp around 2018.