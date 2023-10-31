Thrifting Culture Arrives In Hyderabad | Thrifting Community On WhatsApp By Vyshnavi Gudivada

It encompasses a growing desire to reduce waste, support sustainability, and embrace the charm of second-hand treasures.
Hyderabad: Thrifting involves buying pre-owned items, often at a fraction of their original cost. The movement is driven by eco-awareness, frugality, and a dash of nostalgia.
It encompasses a growing desire to reduce waste, support sustainability, and embrace the charm of second-hand treasures. Inspired by minimalism and decluttering, Vyshnavi Gudivada, a psychology student and an entrepreneur, started a women-only thrifting community on WhatsApp around 2018.