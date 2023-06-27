Thumb impression for TSPSC Group-IV exam

Further, the Commission instructed candidates to wear chappal only but not shoes to centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Group – IV services recruitment examination scheduled for Saturday, July 1 must affix their thumb impression in the nominal roll instead of recording their biometric thumb impression. The thumb impression will be collected after handing over the OMR sheet to the invigilator in each session of the test.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently modified its decision of collecting the biometric thumb impression. “Candidates should affix their left thumb impression (any other finger impression if they do not have left thumb) in the space provided in the nominal roll at the end of the examination in each session after handing over the OMR sheet to the invigilator,” the Commission said.

The TSPSC issued Group – IV recruitment notification for 8,039 vacancies in different departments, for which a staggering 9.50 lakh candidates registered. The recruitment test will be conducted in two sessions with general studies paper from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and secretarial abilities paper from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on July 1.

Candidates will be allowed inside the centre for the morning session test from 8 am and gates will be closed by 9.45 am. For the afternoon session test, entry into the centre will begin at 1 pm with the last entry at 2.15 pm. No candidate will be allowed into the centre after closing of the gate. Aspirants have been advised to check the location of the centre in advance and reach early.

Apart from the hall ticket downloaded from the Commission’s website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) , candidates must carry one of original valid photo identity cards issued by the government such as Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Government Employee ID or Driving License, etc.

Further, the Commission instructed candidates to wear chappal only but not shoes to centres. Carrying calculators, mathematical tables, log books, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watch, log tables, wallet, hand bags, writing pads, notes, charts, loose sheets or any other gadgets or recording instruments strapped on body or pockets is prohibited. “Possession of the same will lead to invalidation of candidature for the examination/examinations,” the Commission added.