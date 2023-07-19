| Thumping Win For Oakridge International Over Future Kids School In Keystone Basketball League

Thumping win for Oakridge International over Future Kids School in Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Oakridge International recorded a thumping 61-11 win over Future Kids School in the Under Grade 10 Boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Wednesday.

In the other ties, Future Kids School (A) defeated Birla Open Minds 52-44 with Shivtej and Rithvik scoring vital 20 and 13 points respectively for the winners. Delhi Public School, Hyderabad downed Future Kids School (B) 31-12.

In the girls category, Pranavi’s 20 points helped Oakridge International register a 48-30 victory over Birla Open Minds. Future Kids School (A) cruised past Chirec International.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Oakridge International 61 (Veer 22) bt Future Kids School (C) 11; Future Kids School (A) 52 (Shivtej 20, Rithvik 13) bt Birla Open Minds 44 (Chetan 20); Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 31 (Tejesh 16, Atharv 12) bt Future Kids School (B) 12; Girls: Oakridge International 48 (Pranavi 20) bt Birla Open Minds 30 (Seoshree 12); Future Kids School (A) 40 (Medha 19, Riddhima 12) bt Chirec International 12.

