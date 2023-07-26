Oakridge International enter semis of Keystone Basketball League

Hyderabad: Oakridge International recorded a 80-48 win over hosts Keystone School to enter the semifinals in the grade 11&12 boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Wednesday.

For the winners, Aditya scored 28 points while Rishith and Akhil added 19 and 16 points each.

Results: Grade 11&12 Boys: Quarterfinals: Oakridge International 80 (Aditya 28, Rishith 19, Akhil 16) bt Keystone School 48 (Chandra 30, Nipun 15); Sreenidhi International 62 (Sujai 16, Arnav 15, Pavan 12) bt Sancta Maria 40 (Bhavin 20, Sathvik 12); Chirec International 60 (Gautam 18, Saketh 18, Yashwin 17) bt Future Kids School (A) 44 (Sreeram 19); Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 57 (Anugya 20, Nathan 15, Hari 11) bt Birla Open Minds 37 (Lalith 15, Sushruth 11); Under Grade 10 Girls: Quarterfinals: Chirec International 32 (Kruthika 13) bt Indus International 30 (Eshanvi 14).