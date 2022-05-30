Thunderstorms disrupt normal life in Khammam

Published Date - 09:49 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

MLA S Venkata Veeraiah clearing traffic at Konijerla in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: Several parts in erstwhile Khammam witnessed thunderstorms which disrupted normal life on Monday. Karepally, Chintakani, Konijerla and other mandals in Khammam, Yellandu, Julurpad and other mandal in Kothagudem district witnessed unseasonal rains accompanied by high velocity winds and lighting.

Trees were uprooted and fell on main roads at many places leading to traffic jams on the roads. Electric poles and houses were also damaged because of the gales at several villages in both the districts. A huge tree fell on the national highway at Konijerla causing heavy traffic jams on the road. Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah who was passing by the road had cleared the traffic.

At Petacheruvu in Paloncha mandal two cows electrocuted as electricity supply lines were snapped and fell on the cattle due to winds. Meanwhile, pregnant and lactating women at Maternal and Child Health Centre suffered a lot as power supply was disrupted since Sunday night and power supply was restored during evening hours.

