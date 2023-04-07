Ticket bookings for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat express commences

The train consists of seven AC Chair car coaches and one Executive AC Chair car coach with a total seating capacity of 530 passengers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: The ticket bookings for the Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat express have commenced from Friday. The regular services of the train will start from April 9 from Tirupati and April 10 from Secunderabad.

The indigenously manufactured premium train service of Indian Railways – Vande Bharat Express is all set to commence between Secunderabad – Tirupati with the inaugural train service flagged-off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The train consists of seven AC Chair car coaches and one Executive AC Chair car coach with a total seating capacity of 530 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive fully AC reserved sitting accommodation.

Detailed fares can be obtained through IRCTC website and at the reservation counters. The catering charges are optional and can be selected while booking the tickets.

Also Read PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad, Tirupati on Saturday