PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad, Tirupati on Saturday

During his visit to Hyderabad, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will also flag-off 13 new MMTS services in the suburban section of Hyderabad–Secunderabad region

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati to be flagged off by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday promises to reduce the travel time by almost three and half hours.

Helping the pilgrim passengers travel fast and in more comfort, the semi-high-speed train is to be operated via Bibinagar and Guntur. The Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat is expected to have stops enroute at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Tirupati in both directions. The services will be available all the days in the week, expect on Tuesdays and the train fare is to be announced.

During his visit to the city, the Prime Minister will also flag-off 13 new MMTS services in the suburban section of Hyderabad–Secunderabad region and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station at an estimated cost of Rs.720 crore.

Vande Bharat – Tentative schedule:

* Secunderabad – Tirupati (20701)

Secunderabad – 6 am, Nalgonda – 07.19am, Guntur – 09.45am, Ongole – 11.09am, Nellore – 12.29pm and Tirupati – 14.30 pm.

* Tirupati – Secunderabad (20702)

Tirupati – 15.15pm, Nellore – 17.20 pm, Ongole – 18.30pm, Guntur – 19.45pm, Nalgonda – 22.10pm and Secunderabad – 23.45pm.