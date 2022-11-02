Hyderabad: Capacity of Hussain Sagar STPs to be doubled

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Wed - 2 November 22

HMDA is upgrading the existing STPs to 10 MLD, 40 MLD, and 60 MLD capacity. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Inching closer to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department’s plans of making Hyderabad the first city in the country to treat 100 per cent of the sewage generated, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will double the capacity of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) around Hussain Sagar Lake.

As a part of the exercise, the HMDA is augmenting and upgrading the existing 5 MLD, 20 MLD, and 30 MLD capacity STPs around Hussain Sagar Lake to 10 MLD, 40 MLD, and 60 MLD capacity.

Tenders have already been invited for this environmental conservation measure and the agency that will be awarded the contract will be responsible for the tertiary treatment including Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for 20 years around Hussain Sagar Lake including associated infrastructure on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). “Increasing the capacity of STPs will have a huge impact on the quality of Hussain Sagar water by cutting down water pollution drastically. With the city growing rapidly and taking into consideration the increase in population density, a long-term strategy is to put in place the required infrastructure to treat more water that enters into Hussain Sagar,” said an HMDA official.

Presently, polluted water containing sewage is discharged into the Hussain Sagar Lake from Banjara Nala, Picket Nala, Balkapur Nala and Kukatpally Nala, contributing to water pollution in Hussain Sagar. “Once the capacity of the STPs increases, they will shield the lake from pollution in the future too. The treated water from the STPs will be used for non-domestic purposes and the leftover water will be drained into the Musi River,” the HMDA official said.

To further decentralise sewage treatment in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is setting up 17 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along River Musi and on the Kukatpally Nala catchment.

All these initiatives are being taken up as a part of the Hussain Sagar catchment development under the Sewerage Improvement Project and Sewerage Master Plan of the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area. Presently, 1,950 MLD of sewage is generated every day in the city and 772 MLD of this is being treated through STPs and then discharged into water bodies. With the proposed 17 new STPs with a capacity of 376.5 MLD costing Rs 1,280.87 crore and more STPs that will come up in a phased manner, Hyderabad will be the first city to treat 100 per cent of the sewage generated.