TiE Global Summit to be held in Hyderabad from December 12 to 14

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

(Source: Twitter/KTR) IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be the keynote speaker at the TiE Global Summit’22, the largest entrepreneurship Summit.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be the keynote speaker at the TiE Global Summit’22, the largest entrepreneurship Summit. It will be organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad Chapter in the city from December 12-14.

“The Telangana Government is excited to welcome the largest entrepreneurship summit to Hyderabad. We are thrilled for the opportunities the TiE Global Summit will bring to the Telangana startup ecosystems, mining the multinational networking, mentoring and investment windows” said Rama Rao after unveiling the event poster on Wednesday. Mahesh Bigala, TRS NRI Global Coordinator and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao were present.

The previous edition was held in Dubai, UAE. TiE Global Summit fosters entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking and funding. The theme for this year is 3.2.1 (Technology 3.0, Entrepreneurship 2.0 and Sustainability 1.0).

“The Telangana Government has played a crucial role in collaboratively nurturing and developing a robust startup ecosystem in Hyderabad. We are confident of yet another successful, informing, and inspiring edition of TiE Global Summit,” said Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice-Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair of TiE Global Summit 2022.

“Hyderabad was unanimously chosen as the next TiE Global Summit destination by all our national and international chapters. This is owing to the rapidly developing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State and the environment of enablement that is nurtured here,” saidSuresh Raju, President, TiE Hyderabad.

The event will host over 2,500 delegates. More details on https://tgs2022.org/